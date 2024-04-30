D’Angelo Russell’s Unexpected Response to Darvin Ham's Comments
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been very up and down in this opening round series vs. the defending champion Denver Nuggets. After 13 points on 6/20 shooting in Game 1, Russell responded in Game 2 with 23 points on 7/11 from deep. That hot shooting lasted just the one game, as Russell did not make a shot in Game 3, finishing with zero points.
Bouncing back again in Game 4, Russell helped the Lakers grab their first victory of the series with 21 points on 8/15 shooting. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham never lost confidence in Russell, which he shared with the media. For Russell, this is something he said he appreciates, but does not need.
“I believe in myself more than anybody,” Russell said when asked about Ham believing in him. “I don't need that, but I appreciate it.”
The play of Russell is something many felt would be an x-factor for the Lakers in this series vs. Denver, and that has proven to be true in some ways. While a good Russell game does not automatically translate to a win, it’s something the Lakers seemingly need to beat Denver in any single game this series.
For Russell, he does not lose confidence, even after a game where he did not get a single shot to go down.
