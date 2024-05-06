Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is dealing with a left calf strain that has his status in question for Game 2 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and Murray is being listed as questionable.
Murray played in Game 1, and was clearly not 100% healthy. While neither he nor Michael Malone made any excuses, acknowledging that this is the situation they face, the reality is that Murray is not at the peak of his powers right now.
In order to defeat this Timberwolves team that continues to prove they are a real threat to win it all, Denver will need to be the best version of themselves. The Nuggets were able to get away with less than their best play in the opening round vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but that will not suffice against Minnesota.
While there is never any reason to overreact to a Game 1, it is also important to quickly recognize what adjustments need to be made. For Denver, the unfortunate reality is that there is no adjustment that can speed up the recovery process for Murray and his calf. The star guard will have to keep finding ways to give his team all he can give while trying to get back to 100% healthy.
For now, Murray is questionable for Game 2.
