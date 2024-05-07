Karl-Anthony Towns' Message After Timberwolves Dominate Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves took a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Winning both games on the road to start this series, Minnesota now gets to head home to their excited fan base for games three and four.
Minnesota got the job done in this game without defensive anchor Rudy Gobert, who was ruled out due to the birth of his child. Understanding that he needed to step up in the absence of his star teammate, Karl Anthony-Towns shared his mindset on the TNT broadcast after the game.
“When you don’t have the Defensive Player of the Year, you have to step your game up,” Towns said. “We all understood the challenge coming in against the defending champions, a really, really good team with some of the best players we’ve ever seen. So we understood the challenge. We just wanted to come here and find a way to win the game.”
On heading home up 2-0 to an excited Timberwolves crowd, Towns added, “Minnesota has been jumping all year. So I expect nothing less when we get there on Friday. It’s gonna be one heck of a game, and I think the fans are gonna really enjoy it.”
Minnesota continues to prove with each game that they are an absolute force in the Western Conference. Already having the defending champions on the ropes after two games, Minnesota has an opportunity to not come back to Denver for another game if they can win their two home games and sweep this series.
