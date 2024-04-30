Key Player Injured During Lakers vs Nuggets Game 5
The Denver Nuggets entered Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers with new names already on their injury report, but they're unfortunately finishing the game with some more.
During the first quarter of Game 5, Nuggets starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rolled his ankle and exited the game with a left ankle sprain. Throughout the first quarter, it looked like Pope could barely move, limping across the court. He was listed as questionable to return and did not return until midway through the second quarter. However, after he returned in the 2nd quarter, he ended up going back to the locker room because he wasn't looking quite like himself.
As it stands, the injuries are starting to pile up a bit for the Denver Nuggets as they're potentially about to face a very well-rested Minnesota Timberwolves team. The team is now dealing with injuries to Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, and Kentavious-Caldwell Pope. None of the three seem to be injured enough that they'll be held out of games, but they're definitely slowed down and banged up.
After losing Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, this only makes winning Game 5 that much more critical. Denver does not want to go back to Los Angeles for a Game 6 while having three key players injured. This team desperately needs the rest time and can't afford to extend their series against the Lakers any longer.
