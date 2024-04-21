Michael Porter Jr. Breaks Silence on Jontay Porter Getting Banned from NBA
When the Denver Nuggets first began Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Michael Porter Jr. didn't quite look like himself. He ultimately finished the game shooting 8/15 from the field, but the young forward is dealing with some very controversial times in his family.
Porter Jr.'s brother Jontay Porter was recently banned from the NBA for betting against his own team throughout the season, and his other brother Coban Porter was sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal DUI crash. The situations with both of Porter Jr.'s brothers happened within the same week.
After the Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Michael Porter Jr. opened up about the family drama.
"Definitely tried to compartmentalize, some bad and sad stuff happened to a couple of my brothers," Porter Jr. said. But I got, you know, 15, 16 more brothers in here, so I knew I had to be here for them and come in here and do my job and try to prepare to do it at a high level."
The week was so taxing on Porter Jr. that he ended up actually missing a playoff practice for the Nuggets. Despite the absence, the Nuggets still had his back, and that meant the world to the 25-year-old.
"To have these guys understand why I missed practice yesterday and just had my back has been big for me," he said.
