NBA Announces Big Fine After Lakers vs. Nuggets Series
The Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers series has concluded, but the NBA had one final announcement on the first round matchup on Saturday morning. In an official statement from the NBA’s public relations account, it was announced that Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell had been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official.
The NBA’s official statement read the following:
“Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Russell's actions occurred on the court immediately following the Lakers' 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 29 at Ball Arena.”
Russell was a highly talked about player throughout this series, as his play bounced between two extremes on a game to game basis. Either red hot from three or unable to buy a shot entirely, Russell was a different player from game to game for the Lakers, which certainly contributed to their five-game first round exit.
It will be interesting to see what the Lakers and Russell decide to do this summer as it pertains to their partnership moving forward. The guard has had some great moments in Los Angeles, but has also held them back at times with his inconsistent play. This first round exit at the hands of the Nuggets was a perfect example of that, as was last year’s Western Conference Finals battle between these same two teams.
