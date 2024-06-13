Celtics Legend Reacts to Backlash Over Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Comments
On paper, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a better duo than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While that statement is true, it's one that Boston Celtics fans don't like to hear - especially when it's coming from a former Celtic.
Former Nuggets and Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was a guest on the BuLLY BALL podcast where he stated that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were a better duo than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
As the finals progressed, Thomas received criticism about his pick as he was live tweeting about the game. It reached a level where Thomas felt the need to clarify his statements and react to the backlash he had been receiving.
"I gotta stay off twitter lol," Thomas said. "I’ve never not one time hated on the Celtics. Why would I hate? JT even invited me to a finals game to receive love from the fans. Just cuz I said Ky is better or they got better duo yall went crazy lol. I thought they did but I was wrong fa shoooo"
What Thomas said honestly shouldn't be considered controversial. Luka Doncic is supposed to be the best player on the court in the series, and Kyrie Irving has been playing tremendously throughout the entire playoffs. Still, Thomas was honest enough to both address the situation, and admit that he was wrong.
