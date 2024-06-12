Denver Nuggets Coach Reveals Honest Thoughts on NBA Finals
Every NBA fan expected the Denver Nuggets to be in the NBA Finals. Their early exit has been so shocking that Nuggets head coach Michael Malone still isn't prepared to watch the finals.
During an interview with Jim Rome, Malone revealed his honest thoughts on watching the current NBA Finals. It's a subject that Malone admitted is still too raw for him.
"I'll be honest, I did not watch it," Malone said about the NBA Finals. "I will definitely watch the games at some point. I mean, you can always learn... I still have a hard time sitting there watching it because I want to be there. I want to be coaching the Nuggets in the NBA Finals like we did last year as we won our first championship in Nuggets history... It's still a little bit too raw for me right now."
When it comes to the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks specifically, Malone still made sure to give both of them their flowers. Despite not watching Game 1, Malone was still surprised to see that the Celtics dominated Dallas.
"Those two teams deserve to be there," Malone said. "When I saw the score, I was a little bit surprised by how much Boston had won that game. But I'm sure Dallas will bounce back, they have the talent, and I think Jason Kidd does a great job."
Game 3 will be a make-or-break situation for Dallas. This is the moment that will show whether or not their magical run will finally come to an end.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets