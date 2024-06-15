Denver Nuggets Starter Will Make Free Agency Decision Soon
While the NBA Finals are still underway, key offseason dates are quickly approaching. This includes the June 29th deadline for players to decide on their player options. For the Denver Nuggets, this means they will soon receive word from starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on his $15.4M player option.
In his time with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope has appeared in 152 games, averaging 10.4 PPG on 41.5% from deep. Often taking some of the tougher defensive assignments as well, Caldwell-Pope has been a very valuable piece for Denver, and is certainly someone they want to keep around.
If Caldwell-Pope declines his player option, he will hit free agency where he could re-sign a new deal with Denver. It is also likely Caldwell-Pope would draw interest from other teams around the league, considering he is the type of player who can fit well in almost any system.
Veteran guard Reggie Jackson also has a player option this summer, making he and Caldwell-Pope the only two Denver players with a decision to make before June 29th. Jackson played a bigger role for the Nuggets this season than he did after arriving last season, as rotation minutes opened up after Bruce Brown departed in free agency.
Team building is difficult, especially under the new CBA, but the Nuggets have done very well in recent years building this roster around Nikola Jokic.
