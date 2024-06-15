Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Starter Will Make Free Agency Decision Soon

This Nuggets champion has a big contract decision to make

Joey Linn

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the NBA Finals are still underway, key offseason dates are quickly approaching. This includes the June 29th deadline for players to decide on their player options. For the Denver Nuggets, this means they will soon receive word from starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on his $15.4M player option.

In his time with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope has appeared in 152 games, averaging 10.4 PPG on 41.5% from deep. Often taking some of the tougher defensive assignments as well, Caldwell-Pope has been a very valuable piece for Denver, and is certainly someone they want to keep around.

If Caldwell-Pope declines his player option, he will hit free agency where he could re-sign a new deal with Denver. It is also likely Caldwell-Pope would draw interest from other teams around the league, considering he is the type of player who can fit well in almost any system.

Veteran guard Reggie Jackson also has a player option this summer, making he and Caldwell-Pope the only two Denver players with a decision to make before June 29th. Jackson played a bigger role for the Nuggets this season than he did after arriving last season, as rotation minutes opened up after Bruce Brown departed in free agency.

Team building is difficult, especially under the new CBA, but the Nuggets have done very well in recent years building this roster around Nikola Jokic.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News