Key Starter Added to Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Report

The Nuggets have released their Game 3 injury report

The Denver Nuggets enter Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a must-win situation. Already down 0-2 in the series, Denver certainly cannot afford to fall in an 0-3 hole.

The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and key starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been added as questionable with a right abdominal contusion. Caldwell-Pope joins Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson on the injury report, as the two point guards are also questionable for this game.

A loss in this game pretty much ends Denver’s season, so they should come out with a different level of urgency than they had in the first two games of this series. While the Nuggets are the defending champions, and have a proven championship DNA, this will be a very difficult environment for them on Friday night. This Timberwolves home crowd has been waiting for a team like the one they now have, and will have a chance to cheer them on as they look to take a command 3-0 lead.

Denver still believes they have what it takes to come back in this series, but Minnesota believes that they are a team with everything needed to win it all this season. A win on Friday for the Timberwolves will put them just one win away from the Western Conference Finals. 

