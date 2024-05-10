Key Starter Added to Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets enter Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a must-win situation. Already down 0-2 in the series, Denver certainly cannot afford to fall in an 0-3 hole.
The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and key starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been added as questionable with a right abdominal contusion. Caldwell-Pope joins Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson on the injury report, as the two point guards are also questionable for this game.
A loss in this game pretty much ends Denver’s season, so they should come out with a different level of urgency than they had in the first two games of this series. While the Nuggets are the defending champions, and have a proven championship DNA, this will be a very difficult environment for them on Friday night. This Timberwolves home crowd has been waiting for a team like the one they now have, and will have a chance to cheer them on as they look to take a command 3-0 lead.
Denver still believes they have what it takes to come back in this series, but Minnesota believes that they are a team with everything needed to win it all this season. A win on Friday for the Timberwolves will put them just one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets