NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Before Bucks-Nuggets
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets are set to face off for a huge cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night.
This would typically be a highly anticipated matchup between two star-studded teams, but injuries have put a damper on Wednesday's game. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as doubtful, star point guard Damian Lillard is ruled out, and now two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed on the injury report as well.
The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as questionable for Wednesday's game in Denver due to a left foot sprain, putting him in jeopardy of missing his first contest since before the All-Star break.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season, shooting 60% from the field. The Bucks are an even 6-6 when Antetokounmpo sits this season, as Milwaukee certainly hopes he can suit up on Wednesday night in Denver.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to his new status for Wednesday's game.
"Just say he is resting," one fan said.
"Oh here comes the ole 'put Giannis on probable for 2 months straight than shift his status to questionable to soft launch a series of absences' stretch of the Bucks season," a fan commented.
"Just sit this out bro," another fan suggested.
The Bucks are now 40-31 on the season after losing three of their last five, so keeping Antetokounmpo on the court to keep them from slipping further heading into the playoffs is vital, especially after the news that Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely.