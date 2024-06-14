Nikola Jokic Receives Message From Oscar-Nominated Actor
During the season, Nikola Jokic jokingly dressed up as Gru from Despicable Me when arriving for a Denver Nuggets game. Now, it's looking like the actual Gru has taken notice.
While doing a press run for Despicable Me 4, which releases in just a few short weeks, Gru's voice actor Steve Carrell was asked about Jokic dressing up as the character. The Oscar-nominated actor had nothing but praise for Nikola Jokic.
“Pretty good, I think he nailed it completely," Carrell said. "Good for him, I give him high marks for that."
For a player who acts as nonchalant as Nikola Jokic, it has to feel very good to get the seal of approval from Gru himself. With the new commercials that Jokic has been doing with his newfound fame, maybe it means there's a spot for Jokic to do a voice in a Despicable Me movie in the future.
For now, Nikola Jokic is enjoying his offseason in a way that only he can do. Every week, there seems to be a new viral clip of Jokic enjoying his life. Whether it's river rafting, dancing at a restaurant, or just enjoying time with the family, it's that time of the year for Jokic to enjoy the little things. Make no mistake though, he'll be ready to focus in three months when training camp begins.
