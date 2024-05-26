Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Luka Doncic Comments Resurface During Mavericks-Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic said this about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Joey Linn

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are two wins away from the NBA Finals. Leading the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, Dallas has an opportunity to finish this series on their home floor with wins the next two games.

Minnesota eliminated the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, which stopped a Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Western Conference Finals matchup. As Doncic tries to make his first NBA Finals appearance, comments Jokic made earlier this season have resurfaced, as the reigning Finals MVP named the Mavericks star as the one player he would like to see win an NBA championship this season:

Doncic and Jokic have a close friendship, which is why the Nuggets star chose his Western Conference rival as the one player he would like to see win it all this season if Denver were to not repeat. Now that the Nuggets have been eliminated, it's reasonable to assume that Jokic is pulling for Dallas to win it all.

A series vs. Denver and Dallas would have been a lot of fun, but Minnesota earned their trip to the Western Conference Finals with a gritty Game 7 win on the road. Looking to recapture the momentum they had coming into this series, Minnesota desperately needs a win in Game 3 to avoid an insurmountable 3-0 hole.

