Nikola Jokic's Statement After Massive Win vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets did the improbable this weekend, returning home from Minnesota with the series tied 2-2 after going down 0-2 at home. It was a moment that Nikola Jokic and the team did not take for granted.
"It made us stronger," Jokic said during a postgame interview about the Game 4 win. "It made us more together collectively. We took a hit, and we bounced back. And hopefully, we can defend home court now."
The secret to overcoming a playoff deficit is handling business one game at a time. It's about never getting too high with a win or too low with a loss. What matters is staying even-keeled enough to get it done game by game. With the series tied at 2-2, the battle between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is now a best-of-three. Nikola Jokic knows just how important Game 5 is for securing the upper hand in the series.
"Now it's a best of three... So, you just need to win the next one. That's the most important thing."
If the Nuggets can figure out a way to move on to the Western Conference Finals, one would have to imagine that they'll be the heavy favorites at winning the NBA Championship again. Still, the team can't get too ahead of themselves. Otherwise, they'll quickly find themselves in a hole yet again.
