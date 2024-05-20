Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement on Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 7 Loss
The season is officially over for the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for the Nuggets and their fans, it was in the most dramatic way possible - blowing a 20-point lead in a Game 7 loss at home.
While Michael Malone was seen furious about the loss when speaking to the media, Nikola Jokic had a much calmer response.
"I think the team who wins is the better team," Jokic said after the game. "You have a best-of-seven series, the team that wins is the better team."
Almost every analyst, critic, and NBA fan expected the Denver Nuggets to repeat as NBA champions this season. They were the favorites all season and throughout the majority of the playoffs. Instead, the team somehow didn't even make the Western Conference Finals. Nikola Jokic believes it's because every other team has improved since last season.
"I don’t know. We didn’t accomplish that, so I don’t know," Jokic said on failing to repeat. "It’s hard because the teams are hungrier, better talented than last year probably. Everybody got better, everybody wants to beat us probably. That’s my thought process."
Throughout the majority of the Nuggets' losses to the Timberwolves, the team couldn't convert on their wide-open three-pointers. It was no different in Game 7, as the Nuggets blew their 20-point lead in the second half.
"Sometimes you make shots, sometimes you miss shots," Jokic said. "Today I think we missed a lot of good shots, but that’s not just on us. They play some good defense, that’s why they are the number one defense in the NBA."
The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic will have far more time this summer than anyone could have expected. If there's one silver lining to the loss, it's that the team will come out far hungrier next season than they did this season.