Nuggets Coach Reveals Jamal Murray Injury Update Before Game 7 vs. Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is dealing with an elbow injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has been a bit banged up this postseason. Having dealt with different lower body injuries throughout the regular season, Murray has dealt with some of those issues this postseason as well, and is now dealing with an elbow injury to go along with that. 

Speaking with reporters at Saturday’s practice, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Murray was able to go through everything in practice, and looked great. This is a big update heading into Game 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Denver will not only need Murray available, but they will need him to be the best version of himself in order to win this game and advance to the Western Conference Finals. 

Murray has had some huge moments this postseason, most of which came in the opening round against the Los Angeles Lakers, but has also had some struggles as well. Denver’s play is often tied to Murray’s play, as he is a huge driving force for their success. 

Getting Murray back on track will be crucial for Denver in Game 7, as the Timberwolves were able to hold him in check in Game 6. According to Malone, Murray went through practice on Saturday and looked great, which is a good sign for the Nuggets.

Game 7 will begin at 5:00 PM PT on Sunday in Denver.

