Unexpected Viral Nikola Jokic Video Appears
Nikola Jokic is known for completely disappearing in the offseason. The moment the season ends for the Nuggets, Jokic can only be found through sporadic viral clips, and the latest one is here.
The latest viral Jokic video is one where he can be seen partying and dancing in what seems to be a restaurant in Serbia. The video has 211,000 views within an hour, and will likely only accumulate more before it picks up.
In all honesty, Nikola Jokic's personality gets shown more during the offseason than it does during the regular season. During the offseason, Jokic seems like a very fun and outgoing character, always willing to party, spend time with his family, and have fun in nature. There are clips of him rafting, dancing, and spending time with his horses.
While Jokic is having fun this offseason, there has to be some serious business at hand for the Denver Nuggets. In the words of head coach Michael Malone, the Nuggets are no longer the hunted, but they're now the hunter. There has to be a hungrier mentality for a team this offseason compared to the last one, especially after not even making the Western Conference Finals.
Despite the letdown this season, Nikola Jokic wasn't the one on the team who actually underperformed. So for now, let Jokic enjoy his fun.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets