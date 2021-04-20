Steph Curry hits Buzzer Beater over Seth Curry in City of Brotherly Love
On Monday, Steph Curry and the Warriors took a trip to Philadelphia (also known as the City of Brotherly Love). In the game, there is some brotherly love going on early.
Curry hit a buzzer-beater in the first quarter over his brother Seth Curry.
With the score 24-21, Steph dribbled around Seth and hit a three-pointer over him, celebrating his way down to the other side of the floor as he tied the game.
The two have had some good memorable moments over their NBA careers. In the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors took on the Trail Blazers (Seth's old team), and while the Warriors swept the Blazers, there was a lot of fun to be had.
The Warriors need this game a lot more than the 76ers. While they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, the 76ers are sitting comfortably at the Eastern Conference's first seed.
The game is currently being broadcast on national TV on ESPN for anyone looking to catch the end of the first half and see the brothers continue their battle the rest of the night.
