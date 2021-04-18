Julius Randle and Knicks win 6th in a Row Beating Zion Williamson and Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans led by Zion Williamson took a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon, and the Knicks won their sixth straight game 122-112 in overtime.

During the afternoon, Willamson put up 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but Julius Randle and his 33 points, five rebounds and ten assists were too much for the Pelicans to handle.

No one heading into the season would have thought that the Pelicans would be sitting 25-32 outside of the playoff picture, while the Knicks at 31-27 would be the sixth seed and just a half of a game out of the fourth seed for home-court advantage. Yet, that is where the two teams are, with one disappointing and the other over-achieving.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has a severe case for the NBA's head coach of the year award.

The Pelicans host the Brooklyn Nets in New Orleans on Tuesday, and the Knicks remain home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

