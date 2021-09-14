Sabonis Gets Same 2k Rating As Other Stars

Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Deandre Ayton (Suns) and Jaylen Brown (Celtics) all have the same NBA 2k22 rating.

NBA 2k22 released on Friday, and for many fans of the NBA and gamers around the world it must have felt like a holiday.

Fans and players are always very interested in how the game rates players.

Everyone knows who is good, great, bad etc., in the NBA.

However, the game obviously gives each player a specific overall rating, and in doing so, there is a lot of room for praise or a lot of time critique.

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers received an 86 overall.

He's been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.

For a player that does not get a lot of attention nationally and plays for the small market Indiana Pacers the rating is actually a really good one.

Consider the fact that Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) all got the same rating and play similar positions.

Brown is a forward who has been a rising superstar for the historic Celtics and is a regular on national TV and in the playoffs, Ayton is a center for the Suns who just made the NBA Finals and Adebayo is arguably the best player on the Heat who were just in the NBA Finals in 2020.

Considering Sabonis was on a team that did not get many national TV games and did not make the playoff last season, he is in good company with his peers.

The entire list of ranking for the new game can be seen here.