End Of An Era: Domantas Sabonis Reportedly Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings.

The deal sends Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Kings, while the Pacers acquire Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson.

Sabonis was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017.

He blossomed into a star in Indiana, and made back-to-back All-Star games prior to this season.

On the season, he is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

He has become one of the most versatile big-men in all of basketball, because his rebounding and assist numbers are incredible for someone of his size.

The Pacers have had a miserable season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-35 record.

They missed the postseason last year by one game (lost in the final play-in game to the Washington Wizards), and there had been higher expectations this season.

On paper, they had a very solid roster coming into the season, but a mix of injuries and not playing well have caused them to struggle in the standings.

Prior to the season, they brought in NBA Champion head coach Rick Carlisle, so their intentions were clearly to win.

However, they have been the biggest seller at this year's trading deadline so far.

They made out well in the trade with the Kings, because Hield is a valuable asset, and Haliburton is a very good young player, who could blossom in the right situation.