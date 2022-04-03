Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Scott Agness is considered the best and most thorough writer on the Indiana Pacers beat, and he's bringing his talents to AllPacers.com, the Sports Illustrated/FanNation site devoted to complete coverage of Indianapolis' NBA team.

Agness has covered the Indiana Pacers since 2012. The Indianapolis native and Indiana University graduate first wrote for Pacers.com and then The Athletic. In addition to his work at AllPacers.com, he runs FieldhouseFiles.com and is the host of the Fieldhouse Files podcast.

"I am beyond thrilled to have Scott join our team here at AllPacers.com,'' publisher Tom Brew said. "There's no question in my mind that he's the best beat writer out there, and no one in Indianapolis knows the Pacers like he does.

"There are a lot of things going on with this team, and it's probably going to be the most important offseason ever for the Pacers. We're grateful to have Scott with us to not only bring you the best news, but also the best analysis of what's going on as well.''

All content on the AllPacers.com website is free to all readers. There are no paywalls or subscription fees.

