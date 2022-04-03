Skip to main content
Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

Longtime Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness is coming to AllPacers.com. Agness, who's covered the Pacers for a decade, will provide news and analysis of Indianapolis' NBA team on and off the floor, which is big considering the important offseason that lies ahead for the Pacers.

Longtime Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness is coming to AllPacers.com. Agness, who's covered the Pacers for a decade, will provide news and analysis of Indianapolis' NBA team on and off the floor, which is big considering the important offseason that lies ahead for the Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Scott Agness is considered the best and most thorough writer on the Indiana Pacers beat, and he's bringing his talents to AllPacers.com, the Sports Illustrated/FanNation site devoted to complete coverage of Indianapolis' NBA team. 

Agness has covered the Indiana Pacers since 2012. The Indianapolis native and Indiana University graduate first wrote for Pacers.com and then The Athletic. In addition to his work at AllPacers.com, he runs FieldhouseFiles.com and is the host of the Fieldhouse Files podcast.

"I am beyond thrilled to have Scott join our team here at AllPacers.com,'' publisher Tom Brew said. "There's no question in my mind that he's the best beat writer out there, and no one in Indianapolis knows the Pacers like he does.

"There are a lot of things going on with this team, and it's probably going to be the most important offseason ever for the Pacers. We're grateful to have Scott with us to not only bring you the best news, but also the best analysis of what's going on as well.''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All content on the AllPacers.com website is free to all readers. There are no paywalls or subscription fees.

The follow Scott's work and all of our Pacers coverage, like our Facebook page at Facebook.com/AllPacersSI.

On Twitter, you can follow Scott @ScottAgness and you can also follow our new Twitter account @PacersSI

Tags
terms:
ReporterBreaking NewsNewsAllPacers.comTom BrewScott AgnessIndiana Pacers

Duarte guarding
News

Here’s the Latest on Pacers Guard Chris Duarte's Toe Injury

By Scott Agness36 seconds ago
Scott Agness headshot
News

Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

By Tom Brew4 minutes ago
USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Wizards To End Losing Streak

By Ben StinarFeb 16, 2022
USATSI_17663471_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Cavs With New Additions To The Roster

By Ben StinarFeb 11, 2022
USATSI_17426263_168388303_lowres
News

End Of An Era: Domantas Sabonis Reportedly Traded

By Ben StinarFeb 9, 2022
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
News

Caris LeVert Reportedly Traded To Cavs For This Package

By Ben StinarFeb 6, 2022
USATSI_17619484_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Bulls At Home

By Ben StinarFeb 4, 2022
USATSI_17426263_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben StinarJan 29, 2022