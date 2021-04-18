Bam Adebayo Hits Buzzer Beater for Heat, Nets Lose Kevin Durant to Injury

Bam Adebayo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets in Miami. With the score tied at 107-107, Adebayo hit a mid-range shot that sent the Heat off with the victory.

Previously, in the first quarter, the Nets had a much more significant concern than winning or losing this individual game. All-Star Kevin Durant went down with a leg injury that the team later announced was a left thigh contusion that caused him to miss the remainder of Sunday's contest.

The win from the Heat came behind Adebayo's buzzer-beater, 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Goran Dragic also had 18 points off of the bench.

Over on the Nets side, after losing Durant, they had other players step up. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dished out nine assists, but most springs Landy Shamet went off for 30 points off the bench.

The Nets will continue their road trip heading to New Orleans to play the Pelicans next game on Tuseday and the Heat will remain home to play the Rockets tomorrow night.

