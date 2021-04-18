NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Bam Adebayo Hits Buzzer Beater for Heat, Nets Lose Kevin Durant to Injury

Bam Adebayo hit a game-winning buzzer beat to beat the Nets on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Bam Adebayo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets in Miami. With the score tied at 107-107, Adebayo hit a mid-range shot that sent the Heat off with the victory.

Previously, in the first quarter, the Nets had a much more significant concern than winning or losing this individual game. All-Star Kevin Durant went down with a leg injury that the team later announced was a left thigh contusion that caused him to miss the remainder of Sunday's contest.

The win from the Heat came behind Adebayo's buzzer-beater, 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Goran Dragic also had 18 points off of the bench.

Over on the Nets side, after losing Durant, they had other players step up. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dished out nine assists, but most springs Landy Shamet went off for 30 points off the bench.

The Nets will continue their road trip heading to New Orleans to play the Pelicans next game on Tuseday and the Heat will remain home to play the Rockets tomorrow night.

Other Pacers stories to check out

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers drop second in a row on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks: The Pacers fell 129-117 to the Hawks on Sunday. Myles Turner made his return to the lineup but, the Pacers could not contain the Hawks led by Clint Capela's 24 rebounds and Trae Young's 34 points. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15924214_168388303_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Hits Buzzer Beater for Heat, Nets Lose Kevin Durant to Injury

USATSI_15923442_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Exits Nets Heat Game With Injury

USATSI_15922758_168388303_lowres
News

Myles Turner Returned for Pacers on Sunday at Hawks

Jeremy Lamb
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Hawks on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_15922898_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall to Hawks 129-117 in Last Game of Road Trip

USATSI_15920620_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Drops 47 in Warriors Loss to Celtics

Hasheem_Thabeet_NBA_comeback-607ae3a2b25bef619bcc1712_Apr_17_2021_13_39_53 (1)
News

Hasheem Thabeet Attempting NBA Comeback

USATSI_12319211_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Ahead of LeBron James in NBA MVP Tracker

USATSI_15908193_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell to Miss Multiple Games