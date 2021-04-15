NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Caris LeVert Continues to Excel With Pacers

Caris LeVert scored a team-high 27 points against the Rockets on Wednesday.
Caris LeVert is on a three-game tear. In only his 18th game with the Indiana Pacers, the play-making guard put up 27 points on 50% shooting in Wednesday's win over the Rockets in Houston. 

Over his last three contests, he has scored 34 points, 26 points and 27 points. While there had to be an adjustment to his new team after getting traded mid-season from the Brooklyn Nets and missing time due to kidney surgery, the transition appears to be turning out seamless. 

"When you add a huge play-maker and scorer like Caris LeVert and a great player in Caris LeVert, it's going to take some time to get used to his style of play, for him to get used to how we play," Malcolm Brogdon told Bally Sports Indiana on the post-game. 

In the last three games of LeVert's big numbers, the Pacers are 2-1, and the team is also the winner of five out of their previous seven contests. 

"I thought Malcolm, Caris, T.J., the three of them really pushed it in transition when they needed to," head coach Nate Bjorkgren said post-game. "I just thought our overall half-court pace tonight was pretty good. Especially in that first-half the pace that which we were cutting and screening and moving throughout the offense." 

On the season, LeVert is averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 assists per game, and the Pacers at 26-28 remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference's playoff race. 

The team resumes action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Jazz in Utah. 

