Check Out What Pacers' Turner Tweeted Before The Oklahoma Sooner And Texas Longhorns Football Game

    • October 9, 2021
    Check Out What This NBA Star Tweeted Before And During The Oklahoma Sooner And Texas Longhorns Football Game On Saturday

    NBA star Myles Turner for the Indiana Pacers Tweeted about the Oklahoma Sooner and Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday. Turner played college basketball at the University of Texas.
    Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner sent out two Tweets about the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football game on Saturday. 

    The first Tweet from Turner before the game can be seen embedded below. 

    Turner's first Tweet said: "OU Hate Week Comes to a close today what y’all think the final scores gunna be? #HookEm"

    Turner then sent out another Tweet during the game, which can also be seen embedded below. 

    Turner's second Tweet said: "WE CAME TO PLAYYYY"

    It comes as no surprise that Turner is rooting for the Longhorns, because he played his college basketball in Austin during the 2014-15 season. 

    After a productive season with the Longhorns he declared for the NBA Draft, and was drafted 11th overall by the Pacers in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

    He is entering his seventh season in the NBA, and all of his years in the league have been in Indiana playing for the Pacers. 

    Last season, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

    However, his most important stat came on the defensive end. 

    His 3.4 blocks per game led the NBA in that category, and that is the second time that Turner has led the entire NBA in blocks per game. 

    The Pacers are in the middle of the preseason right now, but will start their regular season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the Hornets on October 20. 

    As for the football team, the Longhorns are off to a great start at home in Texas over the Sooners. 

