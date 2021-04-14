Paul George Speaks on Passing of Bobby "Slick" Leonard

Clippers' Paul George responded to a question about his relationship and the passing of Bobby "Slick" Leonard after the Clippers beat the Pacers in Indiana on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Paul George spent the first seven years of his NBA career in Indiana for the Pacers. Therefore, after he went off for 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on Tuesday, he responded to a question about the passing of 88-year-old Indiana legend Bobby "Slick" Leonard with a lot of thought.

"I send my condolences out to his family," George said. "Slick always was generous; he was always genuine."

Leonard was an NCAA Champion for the Indiana Hoosiers, coached the Indiana Pacers and while Geroge played for the Pacers, did the team's radio.

"He was super witty, a lot of charisma, just a fun-loving guy," he said. "He always treated me with love. It was always easy talking to him. He was just a great fun person to be around."

Residents of Indiana live and breathe basketball, something that Leonard emulated as a symbol for Indiana basketball.

"You felt it around the staff; the staff took it hard, I'm sure the whole state took it hard," he said. "It hurt me a little bit to see how he went and how he passed. God has a way of getting his angles, and if you talk to everyone, I think that's the best way to go is in your sleep when you're at peace."

