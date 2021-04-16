Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out for Remainder of Pacers Jazz Game

Donovan Mitchell, who injured his ankle in the third quarter, will not return.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell, who sprained his ankle in the third quarter of the Jazz Pacers game on Friday, will not return.

Mitchell had scored 22 points in just 21 minutes, as new part-owner Dwyane Wade is in attendance sitting courtside.

Wojnarowski says the X-rays are negative on his ankle, and he will get an MRI tonight. He also adds that there is "some early optimism" that the injury to his left ankle is not severe.

The injury carries significant implications for the entire NBA as the Jazz remain the king of the regular season so far. The Jazz are the number one seed in the Western Conference and right now own home-court advantage through the entire playoffs.

On the season, Mitchell, at 24-years-old made his second consecutive All-Star game and is averaging 26.5 points and 5.2 assists per game.

The Jazz and Pacers are in the middle of a game on NBA T.V. in which the Pacers came in as heavy underdogs but carried a 13-point advantage at halftime.

The Jazz have since reclaimed the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Other Pacers stories to check out