Fans Share How They Would Handle The Ben Simmons Situation If They Were The Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA preseason is already in full swing, and the NBA season starts a little later this month.

However, nobody knows what will happen with the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star Ben Simmons.

If this was a lottery team it'd be one thing, but the 76ers led by Simmons and All-Star Joel Embiid the last few years have been a consistent contender in the Eastern Conference.

One of the best players on one of the best teams is a big deal.

Right now, Simmons is still not with the team, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Simmons on Friday, which can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

In the video Charania says that the 76ers asked the Portland Trail Blazers for three first round picks and three draft swaps in a potential deal for Simmons.

On October 3, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia In Inquirer named six teams that are interested in trading for Simmons and his article can be read here and Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Pompey named the Pacers, Timberwolves, Cavs, Pistons, Spurs and Raptors.

On Friday, I Tweeted out: "If you were the 76ers what would you do with Ben Simmons?"

My Tweet and some of the responses can be seen below.

Simmons is 25 years old, and has made the All-Star game in each of the last three seasons.

He was the number one overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing one year of college basketball at LSU.

Last season he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The 76ers lost in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks.

Simmons has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.