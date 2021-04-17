Hasheem Thabeet Attempting NBA Comeback

Former number two overall pick Hasheem Thabeet is not giving up on his NBA career.

Hasheem Thabeet is looking to make an NBA comeback, his agent Jerry Dianis told me on Saturday. The 7'3" big-man just won MVP honors while playing in Taiwan for the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers.

"Bottom line Hasheem Thabeet was given a opportunity, and he killed it," Dianis told me. "MVP performance with career highs in points, rebounds, minutes played, assists and steals.

Thabeet averaged 18.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

"With the recent conclusion of his season in Taiwan, Hasheem is an unrestricted free agent," Dianis added. "He is in the best shape of his life as certified by his recent MVP performance. Hasheem looks forward to helping an NBA team that needs his athleticism and size off the bench. I have no doubt Hasheem will be inundated with worldwide opportunities."

Thabeet most recently played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA in 2014. He has played for the Grizzlies (most notably), Trail Blazers, and Rockets and the Thunder.

The most recent team he played for in America was the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2019. After being drafted in the first round of the G-League draft that season he played nine games in for the Mad Ants and averaged 1.7 blocks per game in just over 16 minutes per game.

Thabeet is in great shape, and there is a good reason to believe that he could help an NBA team off the bench.

Pre-COVID-19, he had workouts with the Bucks, Nuggets, Warriors, Knicks and 76ers in the last few years.