Pacers And Warren Tweet Out Update On His Health

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers provided an update on T.J. Warren, and he also Tweeted out an update himself. The Pacers star began his career with the Phoenix Suns and is entering his third season in Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet about T.J. Warren's health status.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below and the article from the team's site can be read here.

"Injury Update: T.J. Warren's stress fracture in his left foot is healing during the rehabilitation process; but not at the pace previously anticipated. He remains out indefinitely, and further updates will be provided as warranted." The Pacers Tweeted on Tuesday.

Warren went out on his own, and sent a Tweet from his personal Twitter account about his injury status.

The Tweet from Warren can be seen embedded below.

"Pacers fans. Just wanted you to hear this straight from me. I', making sure I do this rehab process right so that I can get back on the court as soon as I can and be the best that I can." Warren Tweeted on Tuesday.

Warren was the 14th overall pick out of Kentucky by the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and played with the Suns in for five seasons.

He's spent the last two seasons on the Pacers and is entering his third season with the team.

Last year, the forward only played in four games due to a stress fracture in his left foot.

In the four games he averaged 15.5 points per game, and in 332 career regular season games he has averages of 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Getting him back healthy is a huge piece to the Pacers success during the 2021-22 NBA season.