How to Watch LeBron James and The Lakers Play Steph Curry and The Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for their play-in game in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The Lakers finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Warriors finished the regular season as the eighth seed, but with the new tournament addition to the NBA season, the winner of the game will ultimately be the seventh seed for the regular NBA Playoffs.

The loser will play the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies' game for the eighth seed.

Becoming the seventh seed will lead to a seven game series with the Phoenix Suns, and becoming the eighth seed will lead to a seven game series with the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites against the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

