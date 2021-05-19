How to Watch LeBron James and The Lakers Play Steph Curry and The Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for their play-in game in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.
The Lakers finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Warriors finished the regular season as the eighth seed, but with the new tournament addition to the NBA season, the winner of the game will ultimately be the seventh seed for the regular NBA Playoffs.
The loser will play the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies' game for the eighth seed.
Becoming the seventh seed will lead to a seven game series with the Phoenix Suns, and becoming the eighth seed will lead to a seven game series with the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites against the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.
- Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- When: 10:00. E.T., Wednesday, May 19.
- Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.
- Line: The Lakers are favored by 5.5-points, according to FanDuel.
- Standings: The Lakers finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
- Series history: The Lakers lead the all-time series 257-169.
- Last meeting: The Lakers beat the Warriors 128-97 on March 15. LeBron James had a triple-double in the win.
- Projected Lakers starters: Dennis Schröder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond.
- Projected Warriors starters: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.
- T.V.: ESPN