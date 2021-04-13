How to Watch Pacers' Game With Clippers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers will try to add to their three-game winning streak with a matchup Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be nationally televised on TNT.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In one of their rare nationally televised games this season, the Indiana Pacers will try to win their fourth straight game, playing at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pacers are coming off a 132-125 win on Sunday against the Grizzlies in Memphis. Scoring 132 is a big step up from their season average of 113.5 points per game. The Pacers, over their last three games, have averaged scorching hot 128 points per game.

Over on the Clippers' side, they come into this game at 37-18, sitting at the third seed in the Western Conference. They come into this contest on a five-game winning streak themselves.

The Pacers will be missing their leading shot-blocker, Myles Turner (right ankle sprain), and the team's fourth-leading scorer T.J. Warren (left foot stress fracture).

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 13

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 13 Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

The Clippers are favored by 3 points, according to the DraftKings.com website at 2 p.m. ET

The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers are the third seed in the Western Conference.

Indiana leads the all-time series, 56-35

Both teams last played in Los Angeles on Jan 17, 2021, and the Pacers prevailed 129-96. Doug McDermott scored a team-high 23 points.

Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Edmund Sumner, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis.

TNT, Fox Sports Indiana.

FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host), TNT-TBA

93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Here are things to watch in this game

1. Clippers without Kawhi Leonard

While Kawhi Leonard is undoubtedly the team's best player, the Clippers have had success in the 10 games he has not played this season, going 6-4. Having a 60% winning record without a team's best player is pretty impressive, but that is also because they have former Indiana Pacer Paul George, who is averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists when he plays without his fellow All-Star teammate Leonard.

2. Pacers hot offensively

Even historically, the Pacers have always been known as a team to play with grit and grind. However, this season they are top-15 in points per game, but an astoundingly low 21st in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA in points allowed, so the Pacers, who have averaged 128 points per game over their last 3, will have to be extra efficient tonight if they want to continue their hot offensive streak.

3.) Big test for playing one of NBA's elite

The Pacers rarely get to play on in front of a national TV auidence, so when they do, it comes as no surprise that they're playing one of the most high-profile teams in the NBA.

Over their three-game winning streak, the Pacers have beat three non-playoff teams. Tonight is a complete 180, and the Pacers will have to show that their winning streak isn't just a product of playing teams that are low in the standings.