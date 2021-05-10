How to Watch Pacers' Game With Cavaliers on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (31-36) will visit the Clevland Cavaliers (21-47) on Monday evening, and it is a matchup of two teams that have different aspirations as the season approaches its end. The Pacers remain just two and a half games up on the Chicago Bulls (29-39) for the tenth and final playoff spot, while the Cavs head to the lottery for another season.

Every game for the Pacers is a must-win to hold off the Bulls, who have been red-hot with their season on the line (they have won three in a row).

The Cavs come in as losers of their last ten games, and while they may be on a ten-game losing streak, the ball is due to bounce their way, so the Pacers will have to take them seriously.

Collin Sexton is averaging 24.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field, and NBA Champion Kevin Love is always someone to watch for a big game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will still be dealing with the injury bug as T.J. Warren is out for the season. In addition, Myles Turner is out indefinitely, and Malcolm Brogdon is again questionable.