How to Watch Pacers' Game With Cavaliers on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
The Indiana Pacers (31-36) will visit the Clevland Cavaliers (21-47) on Monday evening, and it is a matchup of two teams that have different aspirations as the season approaches its end. The Pacers remain just two and a half games up on the Chicago Bulls (29-39) for the tenth and final playoff spot, while the Cavs head to the lottery for another season.
Every game for the Pacers is a must-win to hold off the Bulls, who have been red-hot with their season on the line (they have won three in a row).
The Cavs come in as losers of their last ten games, and while they may be on a ten-game losing streak, the ball is due to bounce their way, so the Pacers will have to take them seriously.
Collin Sexton is averaging 24.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field, and NBA Champion Kevin Love is always someone to watch for a big game.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will still be dealing with the injury bug as T.J. Warren is out for the season. In addition, Myles Turner is out indefinitely, and Malcolm Brogdon is again questionable.
- Who: Indiana Pacers (31-36) vs. Cavs (21-47).
- When: 7:30 p.m. E.T., Monday, May 10.
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
- Line: The Pacers are favored by 8.5-points, according to FanDuel
- Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
- Series history: The Pacers lead the all-time series, 104-94
- Last meeting: The Pacers beat the Cavs 114-111 in Cleveland on March 3.
- Projected Cavs starters: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen
- Projected Pacers starters: Caris LeVert, Edmund Sumner, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis.
- T.V.: Fox Sports Indiana.
- Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).
- Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).