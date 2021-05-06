How to Watch Pacers' Game With Hawks on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (30-35) sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but the way they are playing right now, that will not last. The Washington Wizards (30-36) creep just a half-game behind, and a loss to the Hawks (37-30) on Thursday and a win for the Wizards over the Raptors would have the Pacers fall to the tenth seed.

Things have not been going the Pacers' way on the floor as they had 22 turnovers last night and were absolutely dominated by big-man Marvin Bagley III.

On Thursday, they don't have to deal with just one significant big-man down low, but two who can go off in the points and rebounds department in John Collins and Clint Capela. On Wednesday night in their 135-102 beat down of the Suns, Capela had 18 points and ten rebounds.

Going into the game, the Pacers are 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game at 115 points allowed per game. At the same time, the Hawks come in at 14th in the NBA in points scored per game at 113.1 points scored per game.

There are still injuries to deal with on the Pacers' side, the last time the two teams played, Myles Turner was in action, and he, of course, is out, while Jeremy Lamb, Goga Bitadze and Malcolm Brogdon remain questionable.

Who: Indiana Pacers (30-35) vs. Hawks (37-30).

Indiana Pacers (30-35) vs. Hawks (37-30). When : 8:00 p.m. E.T., Thursday , May 6.

: 8:00 p.m. E.T., Thursday , May 6. Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. Line: The Hawks are favored by 6 points, according to FanDuel

The Hawks are favored by 6 points, according to FanDuel Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Series history: The Hawks lead the all-time series, 103-93

The Hawks lead the all-time series, 103-93 Last meeting: The Pacers lost 129-117 in Atlanta against the Hawks on April 18.

The Pacers lost 129-117 in Atlanta against the Hawks on April 18. Projected Kings starters: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, John Collins, Clint Capela.

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, John Collins, Clint Capela. Projected Pacers starters: Aaron Holiday, Caris LeVert, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis.

Aaron Holiday, Caris LeVert, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis. T.V.: Fox Sports Indiana.

Fox Sports Indiana. Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).

FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host). Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).

The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back, but they will have a lot to play for as a Hawks win over the Pacers would propel them to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.