How to Watch Pacers' Game With Kings on Wednesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers (30-34) will take on the Sacramento Kings (28-37) on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Pacers are coming off an embarrassing 154-141 loss against the Wizards on Monday evening, and the loss is even more of a tough pill to swallow considering that the Wizards are now only 0.5 games behind them in the standings.

On the season, the Pacers have been above the league average in points per game (eighth in the NBA at 115 points per game ), but they are in the bottom five teams in all of the NBA in defense, allowing even more points than they score (115.1 points per game).

In the Pacers' last three games, they have let up over 135 points per game.

The Kings recently lost their star rookie Tyrese Haliburton most likely for the remainder of the NBA season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

However, despite their injuries (De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes is also out), they still have a team that can damage a weak defensive unit like the Pacers. They rank 11th in the entire NBA in points per game at 114.1.

They've also gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

Injuries will still be a problem in this one for the Pacers, Myles Turner remains out indefinitely, and Malcolm Brogdon, Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb and Edmund Sumner are all listed as questionable.

Indiana Pacers (30-34) vs. Kings (28-37). When : 7:00 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, May 5.

: 7:00 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, May 5. Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. Line: The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points, according to FanDuel

The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points, according to FanDuel Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference. Series history: The Pacers lead the all-time series, 50-41.

The Pacers lead the all-time series, 50-41. Last meeting: The Pacers lost 127-22 in Sacramento against the Kings on Jan 11.

The Pacers lost 127-22 in Sacramento against the Kings on Jan 11. Projected Kings starters: Delon Wright, Buddy Hield, Maurice Harkless, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes.

Delon Wright, Buddy Hield, Maurice Harkless, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes. Projected Pacers starters: Caris LeVert, Edmond Sumner, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis.

Caris LeVert, Edmond Sumner, Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett, Domantas Sabonis. T.V.: Fox Sports Indiana.

Fox Sports Indiana. Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).

FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host). Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).

The big question for the Pacers on the evening will be how they respond to the noise that is now in the public eye. On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that head coach Nate Bjorkgren could be on the hot seat.

There is now a lot of talk going on about the Pacers that is normally kept internal. The players will have an opportunity to fight for their coach on Wednesday or give up on their coach and their season. The game will be very telling of how the rest of the season could look.