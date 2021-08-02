Pacers Could Lose Ground In Eastern Conference Playoff Race If Bulls Get Ball

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
If The Chicago Bulls Get Former Los Angeles Lakers' Star And Pelicans’ Free Agent Lonzo Ball What Does That Mean For Indiana Pacers?

If The Chicago Bulls Get Former Los Angeles Lakers' Star And Pelicans’ Free Agent Lonzo Ball What Does That Mean For Indiana Pacers?

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lonzo Ball is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Chicago Bulls. What does this mean for the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture?
Author:
Updated:
Original:
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lonzo Ball is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Chicago Bulls. What does this mean for the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture?

Update: Lonzo Ball has signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below), the New Orleans Pelicans will have two days to match the offer. 

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lonzo Ball is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Chicago Bulls. 

The article from Fischer in Blecher Report can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet with the article can be seen embedded below as well as a Tweet from Hoop Central citing Fischer's reporting. 

What  does a potential Ball signing to the Bulls do to the Indiana Pacers? 

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season in New Orleans with the Pelicans. The 2017 second overall pick started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being involved in the Anthony Davis trade. 

Although he has not proven to be an All-Star caliber player just yet, he is still an above average point guard in the NBA. 

The Indiana Pacers finished the season 34-38, which placed them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At the trading deadline, the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic but still failed to make the playoffs with two All-Stars in Vucevic and Zach LaVine finishing 31-41 as the 11th seed a full three games behind the Pacers. 

The back of the Eastern Conference Playoff race could get crowded next season as the Pacers, with new head coach Rick Carlisle and a team that will hopefully be much healthier than last season, will likely be a lot better. 

If the Bulls can grab Ball that would give them a true point guard they have not had in years, and open up the floor for their two All-Stars. 

The Eastern Conference Playoff race, and the Central division has the potential to be even tighter next season. 

TJ McConnell
News

NBA Free Agency: Pacers Reportedly Re-Sign T.J. McConnell

USATSI_13963060_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When Pacers' Roy Hibbert Stuffed Knicks' Carmelo Anthony?

USATSI_13869290_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Could Lose Ground In Eastern Conference Playoff Race If Bulls Get Ball

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers Announce Their Roster

USATSI_16396179_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Could Have Drafted Suns' Devin Booker In 2015

USATSI_13869799_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Are The Dark Horse Team To Sign Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15449687_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Kawhi Leonard's Stats When The Los Angeles Clippers Played The Indiana Pacers Last Season

USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
News

"This Is My World Right Here" Here's What Chris Duarte Said About His Son On NBA Draft Night

USATSI_15441485_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Interested In Clippers' Free Agent Nicolas Batum