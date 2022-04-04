Skip to main content
Pacers Upgrade Status For Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

Pacers Upgrade Status For Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell hasn't played in a game since Dec. 1 and then undergoing wrist surgery.

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell hasn't played in a game since Dec. 1 and then undergoing wrist surgery.

INDIANAPOLIS — After Pacers practice on Monday, T.J. McConnell remained on the court to work on his shooting. Going against a team staff member, he worked on his mid-range jumper from about 10 feet out.

He was dressed in practice attire and now it's becoming more likely that he plays in a game again this season, which has been a goal of his.

After he did "a little bit" at practice, according to head coach Rick Carlisle, the team upgraded McConnell's status to questionable ahead of hosting the Philadelphia 76ers to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

McConnell just celebrated his 30th birthday last week, but hasn't played in a game since Dec. 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. He exited just a few minutes in and hasn't worn a Pacers jersey since — except for the team photo.

McConnell then underwent surgery on his right wrist on Dec. 7 to repair a torn ligament. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since McConnell last played, the Pacers made three deals at the trade deadline with one centered on acquiring their point guard of the future in 22-year-old Tyrese Haliburton.

Tuesday is the Pacers' regular-season home finale. It's also against the 76ers, McConnell's former team. And then they'll play them again on Saturday in Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. ET).

He's still very close with several members of the 76ers, including MVP-candidate Joel Embiid. McConnell went undrafted in 2015, earned a roster spot and then spent four seasons with the organization. They chose not to bring him back in 2019, so he then signed with the Pacers in what he called a stressful free agency.

The Pacers are 25-54 with three games left and have already been eliminated from the postseason. They're going to be a participant in the draft lottery for the second consecutive season.

They've lost seven straight games and are on track to have a top five pick, their first time inside the top 10 since 1989.

The Pacers have ruled out four players for the rest of the season: T.J. Warren, Myles Turner, Chris Duarte and Ricky Rubio.

Tags
terms:
Pacers76ersPacers InjuriesT.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell shots a floater as 76ers' Tyrese Maxey challenges.
News

Pacers Upgrade Status for Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

By Scott Agness19 minutes ago
Reggie Miller and his son Ryker with Pacers public relations director David Benner
News

Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Honor Longtime PR Director

By Scott Agness22 hours ago
Duarte guarding
News

Here’s the Latest on Pacers Guard Chris Duarte's Toe Injury

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Scott Agness headshot
News

Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

By Tom BrewApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Wizards To End Losing Streak

By Ben StinarFeb 16, 2022
USATSI_17663471_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Cavs With New Additions To The Roster

By Ben StinarFeb 11, 2022
USATSI_17426263_168388303_lowres
News

End Of An Era: Domantas Sabonis Reportedly Traded

By Ben StinarFeb 9, 2022
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
News

Caris LeVert Reportedly Traded To Cavs For This Package

By Ben StinarFeb 6, 2022