Jalen Suggs Declares for NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs, a sure-fire lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, announced his intentions to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft on Monday.

The decision does not come as a surprise, and it was expected that he would leave school after his freshman season.

"This moment was just the beginning. As I officially turn pro, The Shot is now a 1-of-1 NFT, accompanied by my signed, game-worn shoes from the semis. The auction is live now," Suggs Tweeted on Monday with his intentions to leave school and his rare 1/1 NFT that is for auction at CLICK HERE.

Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during his remarkable first season in college.

Gonzaga lost in the NCAA Championship game to Baylor, but behind Sugg's incredible play, they made the Final Four and championship game.

Suggs will likely be a top-five pick in this summer's NBA Draft and is the kind of player with superstar potential if he lands with the right team in the right situation.