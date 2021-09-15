The Pacers Had Major Implications In The James Harden Trade

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
James Harden Might Not Be On The Brooklyn Nets If The Team Didn't Make This Trade In 2016

James Harden Might Not Be On The Brooklyn Nets If The Team Didn't Make This Trade In 2016

The Brooklyn Nets traded Thad Young to the Indiana Pacers in 2016 for the draft pick that became Caris LeVert. Drafting LeVert ended up helping them get James Harden from the Houston Rockets.
Author:
Publish date:
The Brooklyn Nets traded Thad Young to the Indiana Pacers in 2016 for the draft pick that became Caris LeVert. Drafting LeVert ended up helping them get James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. 

The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016). 

The 20th overall pick the Pacers selected (for the Nets) was Caris LeVert. 

He was a talented player at the University of Michigan, but he was also coming off an injury in college (see Tweet below from NetsDaily).

Young was a respectable veteran who was coming off a season with the Nets where he averaged 15.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. 

The trade for the Nets could have been a bad one if LeVert did not pan out. 

However, the trade ended up being a so-so one for the Pacers. 

Young did well in his three seasons in Indiana, but LeVert turned into a really good player, and as of today Young is 33 years old, while LeVert is only 27. 

Last season, LeVert averaged 20.2 points per game. 

Yet, the trade actually did not end so poorly for the Pacers in the end. 

LeVert is now on the Pacers. 

The Nets were able to use LeVert in the three-team trade (between the Pacers, Nets and Houston Rockets) that landed them superstar James Harden last season. 

The full details of the three-team trade can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Bleacher Report. 

If the Nets never made the trade to draft LeVert, who knows if they would have been able to get Harden?

USATSI_15436405_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Had Major Implications In The James Harden Trade

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

USATSI_15520736_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Ranked Higher Than Morant In 2k

USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
News

McConnell Gets A 78 In NBA 2k22, Which Is Higher Than A Former Number One Overall Pick

USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Bring LiAngelo Ball To Training Camp

USATSI_15522020_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Gets An 88 Overall In NBA 2k22

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

USATSI_11968582_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Gets Same 2k Rating As Other Stars

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated