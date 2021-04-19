NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Kawhi Leonard Returns to Action Gets a Double-Double

Kawhi Leonard had 15 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday night.
On Sunday evening, Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers and played 23 minutes but nearly put up a triple-double. Leonard had missed the last four games, and on the night, put up a stat line of 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The 29-year-old All-Star is averaging 26.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on the season. He has played in 46 of the team's 59 games this season.

The Clippers bested the Timberwolves in Los Angeles on Sunday night, winning 124-105. Leonard's fellow All-Star former Indiana Pacer Paul George had 23 points.

The Clippers improved their record to an impressive 40-19. They now sit as the third seed in the Western Conference Playoff race but are just one game behind the Phoenix Suns for the second seed.

With the loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to 15-43.

The Clippers resume action tomorrow night in Portland against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, while the Timberwolves head to California's capital to play the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night.

