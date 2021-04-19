Kevin Durant Lists His Top 5 Teammates

Kevin Durant in a recent interview with Gillie Da Kid on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast names his best teammates.

In a recent interview with Gillie Da Kid on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast NBA superstar Kevin Durant shared his top five teammates he’s played with.

The entire interview can be seen above, and the video clip where he talks about the teammates can be watched in this post below by NBA Retweet's Twitter account.

In the video, Durant names Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Serge Ibaka and pretends to be done. However, he later clarifies and takes out Ibaka and adds Russell Westbrook to his top five teammates of all-time and even says Westbrook would be higher than Thompson on the list.

Durant has played on some great teams with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

In Sunday's 109-107 loss to the Heat in Miami, Durant exited the game in the first quarter after playing just four minutes and shooting 3-3 from the field. The Nets say he has a left thigh contusion, and he missed the remainder of the game.

The Nets will resume action on Tuesday night when they head to New Orleans to play Zion Williamson and the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.