Kobe Bryant's Deal with Nike Appears to be Over

ESPN's Nick DePaula reports that Kobe Bryant's long tenure with Nike may have ended for good on Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Kobe Bryant's endorsement deal with Nike ended today, reports ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Complex's Brendan Dunne also reported the news on Monday.

Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California over a year ago. He had been a staple of the Nike brand for the majority of his career. Outside of when he first started with Adidas early in his career, Nike had been the shoe he had iconically worn for years.

DePaula says he got a text this morning saying, "Vanessa Bryant did not renew contract. Kobe and Nike are done."

He also adds that "as of right now — there is no ongoing contract for future Kobe releases."

Many Bryant fans and sneakerheads will be disappointed by this news, as outside of current Lakers LeBron James, the former Laker was one of Nike's most famous athletes and sneakers to wear. In fact, since his passing, his shoes have appeared to become more popular.

If this news holds for the long run, his shoes with Nike will assumingly increase even more in value, as there will less of a supply.

