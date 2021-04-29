Lakers' LeBron James Called a Baby by Heckler, Pretends to Cry

The Wizards beat the Lakers on Thursday night, and Lebron James was heckled by a fan and responded in a funny way.

The Washington Wizards are scorching hot right now, as they have won 11 out of their last 13 games after beating the Los Angeles Lakers at home 116-107 in Wednesday night's contest. Many thought they would not make the playoffs, but Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have them primed for a playoff run just in time.

The Lakers came into the game having won a game in Orlando against the Magic in their last contest, and while they do have Anthony Davis back in the lineup, they are still without LeBron James, who has missed over a month of action due to an ankle injury.

Westbrook had another triple-double during the game and is now just six triple-doubles away from passing the record Oscar Robertson holds; the record was something that not many people ever thought would be broken. Yet, Westbrook will break the record this season and still have several more seasons to add to his new record.

Over on the Lakers side of things, they are now just 1-4 in their last five games and since getting Davis back last week, they have only won just one of those four games. Things are not good right now in Laker land, as they also do not have a home-court advantage in the playoffs right now (fifth seed in the Western Conference).

At one point on the night, James was heckled by a fan in the arena who called him a baby, and James responded comically to make fun of the situation instead of ignoring it.

The video of the interaction can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

As of April 19th, James remained in the top-10 in MVP betting odds, according to FanDuel.