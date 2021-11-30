Myles Turner Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game

The Indiana Pacers will not have star center Myles Turner when they face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday evening.

Turner has been ruled out of the game with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game with a 9-13 record in their first 22 games and lost on Sunday evening to the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game red-hot winning six out of their last seven games, and coming off of a win over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday night.