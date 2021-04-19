NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Scottie Pippen Shares that his Oldest Son Antron Passed Away

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen revealed on Twitter that his oldest son has passed away, in a heartfelt series of Tweets.
Seven-time NBA All-Star and six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen announced that his oldest son Antron passed away.

Antron was the NBA Hall of Famer's firstborn son.

His three Tweets on his son's passing are below.

"I was heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen Tweeted on Monday. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," Pippen said in his second Tweet. "He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pipped said in the final Tweet. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

The Pippen family and those affected by this tragedy our in our thoughts and prayers.

