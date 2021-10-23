Myles Turner's 40-Points Wasn't Enough In Overtime Thriller With Kyle Kuzma And The Wizards

    • October 23, 2021
    The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers could easily be 2-0 right now. 

    In fact, they probably should be undefeated after playing the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their first two games of the NBA season. 

    On Wednesday in Charlotte they blew a 23-point lead in the second half, and got outscored by the Hornets 33-13 in the third quarter alone. 

    On Friday in Washington they had a three-point lead with 34 seconds left, and let Spencer Dinwiddie nail a three-pointer to tie the game. 

    They even had a chance to take the lead back after that, but could not at the game went into overtime. 

    The Pacers ended up losing 135-134 in overtime. 

    Dinwiddie had 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists. 

    Kyle Kuzma had 26 points and 11 rebounds. 

    "The fans that came out, showed out for us, really really needed them especially in those key moments," Kuzma said post-game after playing in his first home game as a Wizards player. 

    The Pacers brought in Rick Carlisle this season so that they could have a veteran head coach to lead them.

    "Obviously concerned with our defense," Carlisle said post-game. "We've obviously gotta do better. So, we'll look at that closely, but it's a tough start."

    Meanwhile, the story of the night should have been Myles Turner. 

    If the Pacers had won, his performance would be what everyone would be talking about. 

    Turner went off for 40 points, ten rebounds, five three-pointers and three blocks on the evening. 

    The 40-points are a new career high for the former Texas Longhorn. 

