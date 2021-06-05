NBA News Report: Lakers Were Frustrated By The Performance of Dennis Schroder

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports that some in the Lakers' organization were not happy with the play of Dennis Schroder.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their season end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with a 113-100 loss in Game 6 to the Phoenix Suns.

Dennis Schroder, the team's point guard, is entering free agency this summer, and according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, some in the team's organization were not thrilled with the play of their point guard during the season.

The article from Shelburne can be read here.

Shelburne's Tweet of the article can be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball