Pacers Fall to Wizards in Game and Standings and Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Pacers (31-36) fell to the Washington Wizards (32-36) on Saturday night 132-131 in overtime. After showing signs of life in their win over the Hawks on Thursday, the Pacers blew a lead in the fourth quarter, and opened the door for the Wizards to make their run.

With just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Pacers were up 112-104.

"This team wants to perform well," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game. "They really do, they care, they have a very high care-factors, and its fun to be a part of."

The win for the Wizards gives them sole possession of the ninth seed and sends the Pacers from the ninth seed to the tenth seed. If the NBA Playoffs started right now, either way, both teams would have to play each other in the play-in tournament. However, now that the Pacers are the tenth and final seed, they have to watch out for the Chicago Bulls, who are just three games behind them in the standings for the final playoff spot.

Russell Westbrook made NBA history tying Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record of 181 career triple-doubles during the game. Ironically, Robertson is from Indiana, which made the accomplishment even more symbolic.

Westbrook had 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, and the Wizards have won seven out of their last ten games. All-Star Bradley Beal also chipped in with an enormous 50 points.

"They really push that thing in transition," Bjorkgren said. "Westbrook and Beal are hard to handle, and they've got very, very good players all around them."

On the Pacers side, Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Wizards resume action on Monday in Atlanta against the Hawks, where Westbrook can set 182 career triple-doubles as the new record if he gets one in that game. Meanwhile, the Pacers resume action on Monday as well in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.