Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Honor Longtime PR Director

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was courtside for their game Sunday against the Detroit Pistons and he had a special surprise in store before the game.

As both teams went through their pre-game warmups, the Pacers honored longtime public relations director David Benner. He was presented with a framed Pacers jersey from CEO Rick Fuson and Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations.

The framed jersey had Benner's name on the back, along with the number 28 to signify the number of seasons he worked for the organization.

Benner then turned around and was stunned to see Miller with his oldest child, Ryker.

Miller, who played 18 seasons with the Pacers, was supremely superstitious and their most memorable routine occured before games when Benner talk trash while wagging his right index finger in Miller's face. It worked once, so it continued.

Then at halftime, Miller and Benner joined Mark Boyle, the radio voice of the Pacers, at center court to discuss Benner and his career working for his hometown team.

The team is also naming the public relations office in the media room after Benner, a graduate of Center Grove High School and Indiana University.

Here's more on Benner from a news release before the season: