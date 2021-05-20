Sports Illustrated home
Steph Curry Hits Buzzer Beater in Warriors Lakers Game

Steph Curry hit a buzzer beater to end the first half of the Lakers and Warriors game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors are currently winning 55-42 at halftime in Los Angeles against the Lakers in the play-in game.

The winner of the game will instantly become the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the loser will get one more chance at being the eighth seed in a game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

To end the first half on Wednesday, Steph Curry hit a buzzer-beater, and the video of the wild highlight can be seen in a post below from ESPN.

Curry has 15 points and has played 18 minutes, but most importantly, he has helped give his team a commanding lead at the break.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

